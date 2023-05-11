Deepika Padukone breaks silence on receiving backlash against JNU visit, Pathaan's saffron bikini row: 'The truth is...'

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone has finally reacted to the political backlash she received after visiting New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the saffron-bikini row during the release of Pathaan.

For the unversed, in January 2020, Deepika Padukone visited JNU University and showed her support towards students who were attacked at that time. After the photos from Deepika’s visit were publicised, she received mixed opinions from netizens and even backlash from political leaders. Similarly, before the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, the song Besharam Rang was slammed as Deepika donned a saffron bikini in the song. Deepika maintained a dignified silence on the controversies, until now.

While speaking to TIME Magazine, Deepika was asked to share her reaction to political controversies. The actress stated that during these controversies, she was busy with work. When asked further, Deepika carefully said, "I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.”

Sharing tips from her married life, Deepika told the magazine, "I think we all grow up being influenced by movies, or we grow up being influenced by relationships and the marriages around us. But I think, the sooner you accept that the journey that we are on or that the two people are on is going to be very different from someone else’s journey, the better it is."

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham-starrer went on to earn more than Rs 1000 crores worldwide. Among her multiple projects lined up for the release include much-awaited Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Deepika will again team up with Amitabh Bachchan in The Intern Hindi remake.