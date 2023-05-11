Search icon
Deepika Padukone shares the secret of her happy marriage with Ranveer Singh, says 'learn patience'

Sharing tips from her married life, Deepika told Time magazine, “I think we all grow up being influenced by movies, or we grow up being influenced by relationships and the marriages around us.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

Recently, Deepika Padukone discussed marriage and her opinions about the institution based on her observations of other people. She has been married to actor Ranveer Singh since 2018, and the two of them are among the most well-liked Bollywood couples. Deepika emphasised the value of patience in relationships while offering advice for married life. She also suggested that couples should gain insight from their ancestors.

For six years, Deepika dated Ranveer Singh. In public, the pair displays a lot of affection for one another. On November 14, 2018, they got married at Lake Como in Italy. They co-starred in films including 83, Finding Fanny, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani.

Sharing tips from her married life, Deepika told Time magazine, “I think we all grow up being influenced by movies, or we grow up being influenced by relationships and the marriages around us. But I think, the sooner you accept that the journey that we are on or that the two people are on is going to be very different from someone else’s journey, the better it is.”

“Having said that, I think not just my parents but that entire generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today — I sound like some love guru (smiles) — but I feel like there’s a lack of patience and I think that that’s something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. Lots of other things but patience is the number one,” she also added.

As a "global star," Deepika most recently appeared on the cover of Time Magazine. She discussed her friendship with Ranveer Singh as well as the Oscars' representation of India.

The actor last appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. Her subsequent appearance will be in Jawan, where she plays a cameo. She has Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, and Project K, starring Prabhas, scheduled for release.

