Confirmed: Kriti Sanon to be the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

It's been a few months since Akshay Kumar announced Bachchan Pandey in which he plays the titular role. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. However, the makers earlier did not announce the female lead. But now, the leading lady opposite Akshay has been finalised and it's none other than his Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon. This will be her second outing with Akshay and Farhad, while third one with Sajid as she made her debut with Heropanti.

Sharing her excitement on being a part of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti told Mumbai Mirror, "I had a blast working with them in Housefull 4 and super excited that we will be collaborating again. It’s my third film with Sajid sir and again, a very entertaining one."

While Sajid said, "Akshay and Kriti’s pairing delighted the audience in Housefull 4. I have seen her grow as an actor since Heropanti and I feel, she can pull off this role alongside Akshay."

When Bachchan Pandey was announced the makers revealed the release date to be Christmas 2020. However, reports were making the rounds that the release date will be changed as Aamir Khan is releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on the same day. But Sajid went on to call Bachchan Pandey as 'an entertaining ride in Christmas next year' while talking to the tabloid.

The out-and-out entertainer is set to go on floors in February next year and is likely to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.