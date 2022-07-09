Chup teaser: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary impress in R Balki's suspense thriller

Chup teaser

Dulquer Salmaan released the teaser for his upcoming movie, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, on the anniversary of Guru Dutt's birth. The psychological thriller, which was directed by R Balki, pays homage to Guru Dutt, a legend of Hindi film who is best known for his work in the 1950s and 1960s. The movie also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in addition to Dulquer. In the teaser, Dulquer can be seen crafting a bouquet out of newspaper flowers. One can infer that the teaser is a homage to Guru Dutt's 1959 movie Kaagaz Ke Phool from the fact that Dulquer sings Happy Birthday to the tune of Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam. Geeta Dutt performed the legendary song Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam in the 1959 movie.

In the teaser, Dulquer presents Shreya Dhanwanthary with the bouquet while she speaks about the "criticism" Kaagaz Ke Phool received at the time. Later in the video, Sunny Deol makes an appearance with a serious expression.

In the caption, Dulquer wrote, "You are an aspiration and inspiration to us all, here's to you Guru Dutt ji!"

Check out the video:

On October 10, 2021, the anniversary of Guru Dutt's passing, the movie was revealed.

Pooja Bhatt also shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, "Celebrating the legend Guru Dutt ji who grew flowers of love in every soul he met!" After watching the clip, Vidya Balan remarked: "What!! What is happening here. Can't wait to watch it."

The film is an ode to the ‘sensitive artist,’ director R Balki was quoted by ANI saying. "I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," he said.