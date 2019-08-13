Buzz is: Prabhas to organise a special screening of 'Saaho' for rumoured lady love Anushka Shetty?

South star Prabhas, who shot to fame with SS Rajamouli's mammoth two-film-franchise - Baahubali, is all set to be back on the silver screens with Saaho. The Sujeeth directorial stars Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead. Though, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty haven't worked together post Baahubali, rumours of them dating each other have been doing the rounds perpetually. Now that Saaho is all set to hit the theatres, speculations are rife that Prabhas is planning to organise a special screening of Saaho for rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty.

Though, neither Prabhas nor Anushka Shetty has ever admitted to seeing each other, speculations about their relationship refuse to die down. They've always maintained that they're pretty good friends and nothing more.

A report on TOI suggests that Prabhas will be hosting a private screening of Saaho for Anushka. Though, there hasn't been any official announcement on the same, fans are excited to know Anushka's reaction after she watches Saaho.

Rumours of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty dating each other ever since they teamed up for Telugu film Darling. Post that, they once again collaborated for Mirchi and then Baahubali happened, which further cemented their strong bond and gave fans high hoped that the duo would eventually tie the knot.

Recently, there have also been rumours about Prabhas's impending wedding with a US based girl but there hasn't been any confirmation from Prabhas or his family. As of now, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Saaho on August 30.