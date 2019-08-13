Prabhas and Anushka Shetty take their romance to Los Angeles; here's how

It's been two years since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released and much before that the rumours started making the rounds that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are dating each other. Before Baahubali franchise, the rumoured couple has shared screen space in Billa and Mirchi. Their sizzling chemistry has been well-received by the audience and fans have wished to see them get married in real life too. However, both Prabhas and Anushka have constantly denied the reports. It was also reported that they have eventually parted ways.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Prabhas and Anushka are back together and are ready to take their relationship to the next level. No, they are not getting married! The tabloid reported that the rumoured couple is currently house-hunting in Los Angeles where they are planning to build their love nest. It was also said that Prabhas even hosted a special screening of his upcoming film Saaho for Anushka.

We have to wait to see if they make it official soon or not!

Earlier, during his stint on Koffee With Karan, Prabhas sternly revealed that he is dating Anushka. He went on to say, "If any two people will work together for two years, of course, they will be linked. But I wasn't dating Anushka. Ask Raj (SS Rajamouli) if you want."

While Anushka in an earlier interview addressed the rumours stating, "Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali and Devasena-like chemistry in real life. It is only for the screen."