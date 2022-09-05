Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor fights off dark forces with his power of fire in latest clip

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

With the release of Brahmastra only a few days away, the production team has been teasing fans with a number of snippets.

Ranbir Kapoor may be seen displaying some of his power and battling evil in a recent video.

In the video posted yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen performing his lightsabre techniques in front of a green screen in the BTS video. Alia and Ranbir can be spotted filming a scene together when the shot changes, and Amitabh Bachchan may then be seen as well.

If reports are to be believed then Brahmastra might have a record-breaking release in Bollywood. But it still lags behind SS Rajamouli's RRR and Yash's KGF Chapter 2. As per the report of Koimoi, the two pan-India blockbusters were released on 10,000 screens worldwide.

On Friday, team Brahmastra held a special press conference at Hyderabad with RRR star Jr NTR as the chief guest. Jr NTR apologised to his fans and the media after the film’s grand pre-release event, which was supposed to be held at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, got cancelled due to security reasons. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

RRR actor Jr. NTR was seen applauding Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Brahmastra press conference.

Talking about Alia, the RRR actor said "Here, we have one of the finest actors of our generation. A very very close friend and a darling. I must say, everybody who is sitting here, the most emotion I share is with Rajamouli Sir and Nagarjuna Sir, it's only Alia. Because the conversations we have had on RRR, she's such a gem of a person, one of the finest actors we have. Brahmastra is going to be another feather in her cap. All the very best, Alia"

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.