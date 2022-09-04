Search icon
Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan shoot intense action scenes in latest BTS clip

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor can be seen performing his lightsaber techniques in front of a green screen in the BTS video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna can be seen shooting intense scenes in a new footage posted by Team Bhramastra. The excitement among fans is only building as the film is only 5 days away.

Ranbir Kapoor can be seen performing his lightsabre techniques in front of a green screen in the BTS video. Alia and Ranbir can be spotted filming a scene together when the shot changes, and Amitabh Bachchan may then be seen as well.

If reports are to be believed then Brahmastra might have a record-breaking release in Bollywood. But it still lags behind SS Rajamouli's RRR and Yash's KGF Chapter 2. As per the report of Koimoi, the two pan-India blockbusters were released on 10,000 screens worldwide. 

On Friday, team Brahmastra held a special press conference at Hyderabad with RRR star Jr NTR as the chief guest. Jr NTR apologised to his fans and the media after the film’s grand pre-release event, which was supposed to be held at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, got cancelled due to security reasons. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. 

RRR actor Jr. NTR was seen applauding Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Brahmastra press conference.

Talking about Alia, the RRR actor said "Here, we have one of the finest actors of our generation. A very very close friend and a darling. I must say, everybody who is sitting here, the most emotion I share is with Rajamouli Sir and Nagarjuna Sir, it's only Alia. Because the conversations we have had on RRR, she's such a gem of a person, one of the finest actors we have. Brahmastra is going to be another feather in her cap. All the very best, Alia"

While praising, Ranbir Kapoor, he said that he is the only actor he has connected with after Amitabh Bachchan and he loves Rockstar.

Also read: Brahmastra 2: Hrithik Roshan rejects lead role in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

He was heard saying, "The intensity he had while he was performing his role as Rockstar really really left a mark on me and I should really say that he inspires me as an actor, everything about him, I like the intensity of Ranbir as well, so it's really nice to share the stage with him today in my home town Hyderabad. Your journey as an actor does not stop with Brahmastra, you really have to go in search of Brahmastra of acting and I really pray to god that you achieve all what you want as an actor."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.

