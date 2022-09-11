Search icon
Brahmastra: PVR CEO reacts to 'false, negative' reports on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film box office collections

There were reports that due to some initial unfavourable reviews on Brahmastra, PVR and INOX have lost Rs 800 crore due to a dip in their shares.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

Brahmastra/File photo

After some initial unfavourable reviews started to pour in for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, there were reports that the two leading multiplex chains PVR and INOX have had losses of around Rs 800 crore due to a dip in their shares. Dismissing all these rumours, PVR CEO Kamal Gianchandani has said that there has been a huge positive response among the public to watch the film on the big screen.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, he put out a series of tweets calling out these 'false and negative' reports and even informed that his company has earned Rs 8.18 crore in net collections from Ayan Mukerji's directorial magnum opus that is running in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D.

In his tweet on Saturday, September 10, Kamal wrote, "It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO for #Bramhastra on day 1. To put this in context, some of the recent super-hits recorded at #PVR day 1, Sooryavanshi - 5.08 cr, Gangubai K - 2.48 cr, RRR - 8.64 cr, KGF 2 - 11.95 cr, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - 3.26 cr."

He further talked about the advance bookings and the positive feedback that Brahmastra is receiving as he tweeted, "The way advances/pre-sales are today (Saturday), @_PVRCinemas would easily cross 9 cr NBOC (today) and 10 cr NBOC on day 3/ Sunday. When a film grows further from a record setting day 1 number the simple take-away is that the paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it. #PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months."

"Not such good news for ⁦@BrahmastraFilmdoubters! Happy to confirm, ⁦@_PVRCinemas collected 9.64 cr (all lang) Net BO on day 2 (sat) vs. 8.18 cr (all lang) day 1, jump of 18%, all trends pointing to a very LONG RUN for #Brahmastra at the box office!!", wrote Kamal on the morning of Sunday, September 11.

READ | Brahmastra box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film is unstoppable, earns Rs 71 crore in India

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has earned gross collections of Rs 160 crore worldwide from its two days of release and net collections of Rs 71 crore from India, including only the Hindi version. The film, bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, continues to create records at the box office.

Wordle 449 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 11
