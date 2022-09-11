The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri gets trolled after he takes indirect dig at Brahmastra box office collections

Vivek Agnihotri-Brahmastra/File photos

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been released in the theatres on September 9 and has earned Rs 160 crore in its total gross collections in its two days. Vivek Agnihotri, who directed the blockbuster film The Kashmir Files earlier this year, was brutally trolled when he took an indirect dig at the film's rising collections at the box office.

Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of Sunday, September 11, Vivek tweeted a couplet which read, "हमको मालूम है जन्नत की हक़ीक़त लेकिन दिल के ख़ुश रखने को 'ग़ालिब' ये ख़याल अच्छा है। (We know the reality of paradise but The thought of 'Ghalib' is good to keep the heart happy)". His tweet could have been taken in any context but it was his use of two hashtags - #Bollywood and #Gross - that proved that the filmmaker was attacking Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic.

As soon as Vivek, who has previously made films like Zid, Hate Story, and Junooniya among others, tweeted this, netizens started trolling him calling him 'insecure' and saying that he should celebrate other films' success instead of attacking the Hindi film industry again and again.

Reacting to him, one Twitter user, "Frustrated Sore loser hona bhi kabhi kabhi acha hain Ghalib jo aap Ho rahe Ho !!! Milte hain end of weekend aur end of the week tab tak sulking chalu rakhiye". While another tweeted, "Ghazab hai jis Bollywood ne tujhe vivek agnihotri banaya aaj uski ek hit film tujhe pach nahin rahi hai". Here are some of the other viral tweets.



Most insecure man on earth — Thug (@gawdSRK) September 11, 2022

कश्मीरी फाइल्स बना के करोड़ो रुपए कमाए और हमारे कश्मीरी भाइयो बहनो के लिए कुछ नहीं किया!

तेरे जैसे चाटुकार और अहसान फरामोश इंसान पर धुतकार है! September 11, 2022

Ghazab hai jis Bollywood ne tujhe vivek agnihotri banaya aaj uski ek hit film tujhe pach nahin rahi hai — M khan (@SahilKhanz) September 11, 2022

Frustrated Sore loser hona bhi kabhi kabhi acha hain Ghalib jo aap Ho rahe Ho !!! Milte hain end of weekend aur end of the week tab tak sulking chalu rakhiye — munaf (@munafno1) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a guest appearance. Talking about its net collections, the film has collected Rs 71 crore from its Hindi version in India.