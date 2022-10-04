Search icon
Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir-Alia's film is No. 1 Hindi movie of 2022, mints Rs 425 crore worldwide

Brahmastra box office collection: The first instalment of the film stars real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Brahmastra/File photo

Brahmastra box office collection: Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has gone on to become the number 1 Hindi movie worldwide for 2022. The magnum opus continues to receive love from the audience and remains the first choice of cinema lovers even after 25 days of its release. As per official figures dished out by the makers, Brahmastra has made a roaring 425 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras such as Jal Astra, Agnyastra, and Vanarastra among others with Brahmastra being the most powerful astra in the entire universe. The first instalment of the film stars real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

Coming back to the box office collection of the film, Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to inform his fans of the film's recent achievement and wrote, "#NO. 1 WORLDWIDE HINDI MOVIE OF 2022! THANK YOU !!! HAPPY NAVAMI, EVERYONE !!! #gratitude #brahmastra."

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)


Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Besides Alia and Ranbir, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan,  Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

