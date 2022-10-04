GodFather vs The Ghost: Chiranjeevi reacts to his film clashing with Akkineni Nagarjuna's at the box office

Chiranjeevi GodFather-Nagarjuna The Ghost/Posters

GodFather vs The Ghost: South superstar Chiranjeevi's GodFather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, and Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost are set for a big box office clash as the two films will be released in the theatres on the same day i.e October 5.

Now, ahead of the big clash, Chiranjeevi has said that there's no competition with Nagarjuna. He also mentioned that both their films are unique. Sharing his thoughts on the box office clash with Nagarjuna's action-thriller The Ghost, Chiranjeevi told News18, "There is no competition with Nagarjuna. Both the films are unique and we are trying to showcase our talent in it and prove ourselves."

As per 123Telugu.com, Nagarjuna in a recent interview said that both the films would be huge hits. Nagarjuna added that GodFather and The Ghost are made in different genres and the fact that Chiranjeevi and he will be seen in different avatars after a long time, will help the two films become huge hits at the box office.

Last week, Nagarjuna had even sent his best wishes to Chiranjeevi for the release of GodFather while speaking at the pre-release event of The Ghost. "My dear friend Chiranjeevi's GodFather is also releasing on the October 5 along with The Ghost. I hope both the films become a big hit at the box office," Nagarjuna said.

Chiranjeevi's GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja while The Ghost starring Nagarjuna is helmed by Praveen Sattaru.