Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji confirms spin-off for Shah Rukh Khan's Vanarastra, says 'we are planning our next moves'

Ayan Mukerji-SRK-BRahmastra/File photos

As the biggest Hindi film of 2022, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released in the theatres on September 9, netizens started trending Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar left the audience wanting more of his character from Ayan Mukerji's big-budget, part fantasy, part action-adventure, part romantic drama.

In Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan featured as scientist Mohan Bhargav -- an ode to the superstar's character from Swades -- who wielded the Vanarastra.

This was SRK's second cameo appearance this year after he appeared in R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. SRK left his fans in awe so much so that all his fans could ask for was a full-fledged film featuring the superstar in his Mohan Bhargav/Vanarastra avatar. SRK was last seen headlining a film in 2018. However, he does have three films that are scheduled to release next year, namely Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dunki.

READ: Brahmastra: Ankita Lokhande praises Mouni Roy's performance in Ayan Mukerji's film, says 'you made us proud'

Meanwhile, Brahmastra director has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan's character won't be limited to Part One and that the superstar will definitely be back. "Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, 'Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!'," Ayan Mukerji told indianexpress.com.

"We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves," Ayan told the portal.

Talking about the box office collection of Brahmastra Part One Shiva, Ayan Mukerji's Bollywood action fantasy was one of the leading films at the global box office over the weekend, grossing $28.2 million, or a whopping Rs 224 crore, a report in Variety quoting the film's producers, Disneys Star Studios India and Dharma Productions stated. The film was released in India across 5,019 screens and debuted at No. 1 with a three-day weekend of Rs 125 crore. The film's overseas screen count was 3,894.

Should Brahmastra continue its strong box office run, Variety notes, it will come as a much-needed relief for Bollywood, with only three films emerging as hits in 2022 so far -- Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is headlined by Alia Bhatt, who plays a lead character in Brahmastra.