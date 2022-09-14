Brahmastra: Ankita Lokhande praises Mouni Roy's performance in Ayan Mukerji's film, says 'you made us proud'

Ankita Lokhande-Mouni Roy-Brahmastra/File photos

Television actor Ankita Lokhande, on Tuesday, praised Mouni Roy on social media for her performance in Brahmastra. Ankita posted the movie poster featuring Mouni's character Junoon on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Dear Mouni watched Brahmastra yesterday and ur performance was fantastic and absolutely up to the mark. u made us proud. Keep it up and keep growing Lots love and success to u." Mouni reposted the story and thanked her, she wrote, "Thank You so much Ankita, Lots of love back."









Mouni Roy essays the role of Junoon - Queen of Darkness in Ayan Mukerji's directorial. In an interview with IANS, while speaking about Brahmastra, Mouni had said, "Brahmastra is not just a film but an emotion which I will cherish for the rest of my life. As a team, we all tried our best to tell a different story and offer something new and out of this world to the audience."

The actress, who started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later on went on to be part of a number of shows including Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Kasturi and also did Bollywood movies such as Run, Tum Bin 2 and many more, says that this movie is not just like any other project for her but it is more like emotion and she is happy with the response she is getting on social media from her fans. She said, "I am truly overwhelmed with the amazing response the film and my character have been receiving. I have dedicated myself thoroughly to my role Junoon and I am glad the patience has paid off."

Earlier, Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar and her friends including Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, and others met and watched Brahmastra together and even donned a customised T-shirt with her character Junoon's print.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which was produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures theatrically released on September 9th, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non-holiday day 1 grosser for a Bollywood film in net terms.