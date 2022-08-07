Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, Prashant Bhushan, Abhishek Singhvi support Aamir Khan's film

Laal Singh Chaddha-Prashant Bhushan-Abhishek Singhvi/File photos

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, has become a target of social media users and there have been calls to boycott the film as past controversial statements of Aamir have resurfaced on social media. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been a trending hashtag on Twitter in the past few days.

Amid this controversy, famous lawyer Prashant Bhushan and lawyer-politician Abhishek Singhvi have come out in support of Aamir Khan and his film. For the unversed, Bhushan was famously a part of the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011-12 and Singhvi is the national spokesperson of the Indian National Congress.

Taking to his Twitter account recently, Prashant Bhushan shared the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha and wrote that the people calling for its boycott will be 'the losers' as he tweeted, "Aamir Khan's #LalSinghChaddha being released on 11th August promises to be an outstanding film & I have not doubt, it will be one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. Those who are campaigning to boycott it, will be the losers.".

Abhishek Singhvi championed for the other cast and crew members before calling for its boycott as he took to his Twitter recently and wrote, "Boycotting #LalSinghChaddha means you're not just boycotting Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor, you're also boycotting Atul Kulkarni & the hundreds of people associated with it. Atleast see the film & decide whether it's good or bad instead of posturing on Twitter."

There have been many social media users who are trending the hashtag #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha in support of the film scheduled to release on August 11. An official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role, Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan on the big screen.