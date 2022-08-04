Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for calling Forrest Gump 'elitist kind of classist film'

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Forrest Gump/File photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that won six Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor for Tom Hanks.

In a recent interview, when the Heroine actress was asked if she had any doubts before signing Laal Singh Chaddha since people would have already watched the Hollywood film, she called Forrest Gump 'an elitist kind of classist film' and she is being massively trolled for her statement.

Speaking to News18, Kareena said, "Our language and our sentiments and emotions are very different from theirs also. So, we’ve adapted it for our Indian screens, and I’m sure people would enjoy it. But there are still a lot of people who still haven’t seen Forrest Gump. Because the masses would not have seen Forrest Gump."

She continued, "It is an elitist kind of classist film. It's a film that the mass people they haven't seen, so they will see it for a story. They aren't gonna see it because it's a remake of Forrest Gump. Of course, Aamir (Khan) has made it for that but it's also a story that people would like to see."



Netizens have been sharing this part of the interview on Twitter and heavily criticising the actress for her weird statement. One Twitter user wrote, "The reason I believe education is important." Another tweet read, "A person could spend 149 bucks on Netflix for an entire month or hell download it for free to watch Forrest Gump rather than spend 300 bucks on Kareena's movie and that too a remake!!? What's more "elitist" here?"

Taking an example of The Shawshank Redemption, another Hollywood classic that was released in the same year as Forrest Gump, a Twitter user wrote "It's like saying Shawshank Redemption is only been seen by prisoners". "These people undermine the masses. OTT has brought 'elitist' movies to our homes. Time and curiosity is a combination any trash cannot beat," read another tweet.

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Mona Singh and Telugu superstar Chaitanya Akkineni in pivotal roles and will release in cinemas on August 11.