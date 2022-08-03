Search icon
Milind Soman, Rahul Dholakia react to boycott trends on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan

Model-actor Milind Soman and director Rahul Dholakia have sent out a message to trolls amid boycott calls to Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan/File photos

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, scheduled to release on August 11, have been targeted by netizens and there have been calls to boycott both the films on social media platforms for the past controversial statements made by their leading heroes.

Now, actor and model Milind Soman, who was last seen in 2021 Tamil action-comedy Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead,  has sent out a message to trolls as he took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Trolls can't stop a good film :)" supporting both the AKs - Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Director Rahul Dholakia, who last helmed Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raees in 2017, also came out in support of both the films as he tweeted, "Trolling a film because a cast or crew members ideology differs from yours is unfair to the other hundreds who have worked hard to make the film. They have also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to help realizes their dreams. Spare a thought."

READ | Kangana Ranaut claims 'mastermind' Aamir Khan himself is responsible for Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. Apart from Aamir, the drama features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles with the latter making his Bollywood debut with the film.

On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan explores the emotional bond between a brother Akshay Kumar and his four sisters played by Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. Bhumi Pednekar stars as the leading lady in the Aanand L Rai directorial who earlier directed Kumar in a special appearance in his last film Atrangi Re which came out in December last year.

