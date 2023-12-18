Meet star kid who started own business at age 10, mother is Bollywood star, father is worth Rs 3000 crore, he sells...

Son of a top Bollywood star and a businessman turned an entrepreneur himself at the age of just 10.

Star kids often get a bad rap in India. Ever since the issue of nepotism became a national talking point, children of many Bollywood stars have been at the receiving end of a lot of trolling. However, every once in a while comes one star kid, who amazes people with their skills, be it on camera or off it. One such name is Viaan Raj Kundra, the son of Shilpa Shetty, who turned entrepreneur at age 10.

Viaan Raj Kundra’s start up at age 10

Viaan is the son of actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra. Born in 2012, Viaan is currently 11. The youngster made headlines last year when a proud mom Shilpa Shetty shared news of how Viaan began his own startup at the age of 10. Viaan began a business of selling customised sneakers. Names VR Kicks, the startup sold customised sneakers designed to an individual’s demands. Viaan even shot a promotional video for his business that Shilpa shared online.

Sharing the video on her Intagram page, Shilpa wrote, “My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, @vrkickss ’creating customised sneakers. Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea & concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video… it’s all him! Entrepreneur and director.” Shilpa also added that Viaan had pledged to donate some of his earnings towards charity. “What’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity. He’s just 10! This GenZ has surprised mumZ,” added the actress.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s careers

Shilpa is one Bollywood’s leading actresses from the 90s. After making her debut in a supporting role with Baazigar in 1993, she went on to do several successful films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, and Dus. After a break due to motherhood, Shilpa ventured into reality show judging and recently made a comeback to films. She also served as the writer for her most recent release Sukhee. Raj Kundra is a businessman and former IPL team owner. As per multiple reports, through his various business interests, Kundra has a net worth of over $360 million (Rs 3000 crore).