Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

A look at inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious bungalow.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 28, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra owns a lavish Juhu bungalow, which is one of the most expensive residences in India. Named Kinara, their sea-facing abode exudes opulence, evident from the striking images available online.

Take a look:

 

1. Entrance

Shilpa Shetty handpicked antiques for her residence, Kinara, while also ensuring that it adhered to Feng Shui and Vastu principles.

 

 



2. Drawing room

Shilpa Shetty's fondness for animal prints is evident in her design choices. She has the drawing room with zebra-printed cushions and a center-piece, showcasing her penchant for this style.



3. Sitting area

The sitting area is furnished with a white ceiling complementing luxurious sofas, antique lighting, and lavish decor accents.



4. Passage to the Room

The passage to the room features abundant gold accents that harmonize with the color scheme prevalent throughout the other rooms.

 

 



5. Dining room

The dining area showcases a lengthy table that spans the space, ideal for hosting exquisite dinner parties.



6. Temple

Shilpa Shetty's home also has a place devoted to Lord Ganesha.



7. Bedroom

In an interview, Shilpa talked about her home and said, "The one thing that I like about Kinara is the view of the vast sea. You wake up looking at it and you go to sleep listening to the splashing sound of the waves at night. What I don't like about Kinara is that it requires high maintenance. Since it's a big property, it becomes quite difficult to maintain." 



8. Garden area

Shilpa Shetty has a beautiful garden in her bungalow. 



