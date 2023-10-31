Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Lipsticks under 45% off

PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips: Captains, probable playing 11s, other details

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

Meet Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Rs 5,65,000 crore firm, donated Rs 225 crore, his net worth is…

Apple sends hacking alerts, Opposition leader claims government's involvement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Lipsticks under 45% off

PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips: Captains, probable playing 11s, other details

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

7 Must eat superfoods to boost oxygen level

6 healthy substitutes for white sugar to live a healthy lifestyle

7 Karwa chauth looks for newly weds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Bobby Deol says he started drinking during career's low phase, snapped when son told wife 'Papa sits at home and you...'

India's most expensive film was a huge box office failure, made only Rs 31 crore, director quit filmmaking in grief

Once busiest Indian actor, this star signed 70 films after back-to-back blockbusters, hasn't given solo hit in 25 years

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bobby Deol says he started drinking during career's low phase, snapped when son told wife 'Papa sits at home and you...'

Bobby Deol made some candid confessions about his troubled past on this week's Koffee With Karan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The eighth season of Koffee With Karan is here with more stars, candid confessions, and revelations. After a much-talked about opening episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the Karan Johar-hosted show will feature brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol this week. In the episode, Bobby talks about his comeback and how his career’s low phase affected him.

Bobby Deol had a dream start to his career with Barsaat in 1997. He gave hits like Gupt in the years to come but by 2000s, his career took a turn for the worse. There came a time when the actor hardly had any work. Between 2013 and 2018, Bobby did only one film, for instance. On the show, talking about this low phase, the actor says, “I gave up, I started self pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife works. Suddenly I heard my son saying, you know ‘Mom, Papa sits at home and you go to work every day’. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can't!”

The actor credited his family’s support for his comeback. “It was a slow process, when I got out of it. It took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can't happen overnight. My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there. You cannot always do anything holding someone’s hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus and you have that energy in you. I mean I have gone and met so many people, I said to myself, I will go and meet people, tell them I want to work with you all,” he says.

Bobby’s career got a second wind after the success of his web series Aashram. The actor went on to star as a contract killer in Love Hostel and will soon be seen as the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The Koffee With Karan episode featuring Bobby and Sunny will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from midnight on Thursday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

When is Diwali 2023? Know date, time, significance, more

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: India's worries mount as Rohit Sharma likely to miss crucial clash against England

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

BB17: Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar almost get into physical fight over Isha, netizens call them ‘saste Sid-Asim'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE