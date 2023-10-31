Bobby Deol says he started drinking during career's low phase, snapped when son told wife 'Papa sits at home and you...'

Bobby Deol made some candid confessions about his troubled past on this week's Koffee With Karan.

The eighth season of Koffee With Karan is here with more stars, candid confessions, and revelations. After a much-talked about opening episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the Karan Johar-hosted show will feature brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol this week. In the episode, Bobby talks about his comeback and how his career’s low phase affected him.

Bobby Deol had a dream start to his career with Barsaat in 1997. He gave hits like Gupt in the years to come but by 2000s, his career took a turn for the worse. There came a time when the actor hardly had any work. Between 2013 and 2018, Bobby did only one film, for instance. On the show, talking about this low phase, the actor says, “I gave up, I started self pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife works. Suddenly I heard my son saying, you know ‘Mom, Papa sits at home and you go to work every day’. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can't!”

The actor credited his family’s support for his comeback. “It was a slow process, when I got out of it. It took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can't happen overnight. My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there. You cannot always do anything holding someone’s hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus and you have that energy in you. I mean I have gone and met so many people, I said to myself, I will go and meet people, tell them I want to work with you all,” he says.

Bobby’s career got a second wind after the success of his web series Aashram. The actor went on to star as a contract killer in Love Hostel and will soon be seen as the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The Koffee With Karan episode featuring Bobby and Sunny will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from midnight on Thursday.