'Bigg Boss 15': Katrina Kaif dons beautiful blue saree to promote 'Sooryavanshi' on Salman Khan hosted show

To promote her upcoming film, ‘Sooryavanshi’ Katrina Kaif is going to be seen in the next episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Taking to Instagram She shared a few pics of her look for the show and wrote “Aaj raat bigg boss par”.

Take a look at her post here-

Katrina had started promoting the film in her own way. In a recent video, Katrina states that the ‘Sooryavanshi’ promotions would begin today and that she has never seen Akshay and Rohit Shetty so thrilled. The actress then pans the camera towards Rohit and Akshay, revealing that they are eager to go.

While Rohit sits outside the window staring, Akshay can be seen sleeping on Rohit Shetty's lap. The two then realise they're being recorded and comically tell Katrina to turn off the camera. "Katrina doesn't record," Akshay explains, "because we have a reputation to uphold."

'Sooryavanshi,' directed by Rohit Shetty, is a cop drama featuring Akshay Kumar as the main character and Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The film was set to be released in March 2020, right around the time that India was afflicted by a novel coronavirus and the country was put on lockdown. The film promises to delight audiences with thrilling action and wild stunts even though it is released a year later.