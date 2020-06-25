Bhushan Kumar's T-Series writes apology letter to MNS for releasing Atif Aslam's song

T-Series wrote an apology letter to MNS after releasing Atif Aslam's version of the song 'Kinna Sona' on their YouTube page three days back. The song was made private after the trend of 'Take Down Atif Aslam song'. An MNS member shared the apology letter, written in Marathi.

Three days after releasing Atif Aslam's version of 'Marjaavaan' song 'Kinna Sona', T-Series had made the video private. The song was released on T-Series YouTube channel despite FWICE's demand on ban of Pakistani artists in India. Soon after seeing so, fans demanded a ban on T-Series altogether. Now Bhushan Kumar has gone a step ahead and apologized to MNS for the move.

Here's the apology letter:

When a similar incident took place in November, FWICE sent a general notice to the music company to not work with any Pakistani artists. STating that while the world is fighting coronavirus, Pakistani soldiers are busy killing Indian soldiers on the border, a part of the notice read, "We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non-Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers, and technicians, in any mode or media of Entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE which everyone may please note."

T-Series is also making headlines after Bhushan's wife Divya Khosla Kumar posted a video in which she criticizes Sonu Nigam. The singer had previously accused Bhushan Kumar of lining up press interviews and sending press releases to media against him. In turn, Divya Khosla Kumar levied some serious accusations on Sonu Nigam too.