Bhumika Chawla reveals she was not invited to The Kapil Sharma Show for KKBKKJ promotions: ‘I felt bad but…’

Bhumika Chawla recently revealed that she felt bad when she was not invited to The Kapil Sharma Show for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Bhumika Chawla-Salman Khan

Actress Bhumika Chawla popularly known for her role in Salman Khan’s movie Tere Naam recently was seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress was seen essaying the role of Daggubati Venkatesh’s wife in the movie. The team of the movie recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show for the movie’s promotion, however, Bhumika Chawla was not invited on the show, and the actress her feelings about the same.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Bhumika Chawla said in Hindi, “I said ‘I had no idea when it was shot’. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh Daggubati sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn’t called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, and their equation is different. So, I said thik hai (it’s okay)”

When further asked why she is not involved too much in the promotions of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan like others, the actress said, “I have so much of an ego that I don’t go around people or even ask them.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21 and stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram. The movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwai, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar among others. The movie opened to mixed reviews and is close to entering the Rs 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Tere Naam directed by Satish Kaushik. The film was one of the highest grossers at that time and her performance in the movie was much appreciated. After making her debut, she starred in many Hindi films Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Silsilay, Dil Jo Bhi Kahey, and more. The actress is also known for her work in South Cinema from where she started her journey in the industry. 

Watch: Salman Khan reunites with Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event

 

