Bhumi Pednekar eyes ‘exciting, thrilling’ OTT debut, reveals what she is looking for: ‘It has to be different from…’

Bhumi Pednekar reveals she wants to do something that's different from her films for her OTT debut.

Bhumi Pednekar recently starred in the movie Thank You For Coming which received mixed responses from the audience. The performance of the actress was appreciated by a section of the society. The actress now eyes her OTT debut and revealed what she is exactly looking for in a project to foray into the digital space.

Talking about what she is looking for in a project to make her OTT debut Bhumi Pednekar said in a statement, “The bar that streaming content has globally, as well as in India is incredible. I have been thinking of venturing into the digital space for a while now, but I’m clear that my debut on streaming has to be exciting and different from all the incredible films that I do.”

Bhumi added, “As a viewer, I truly believe that even platforms and the content that they put out are disruptive and a longer format gives an actor the chance to truly dwell into their character and create something that can be iconic.” She further said, “I'm a fan of so many shows, and I'm such a viewer of all the content that comes out. And I feel like an actor like me would really try doing something that I really resonate with. I'm quite positive that I will find something that I believe in.”

Bhumi added, "For my foray into the digital world, I was always very clear that I need to do something that's different from the films that I do. I've been very fortunate that my films have always given me an opportunity to challenge myself and go out of my comfort zone, and with the series, because the longer format as an actor gives me an opportunity to really flesh out my character, live the character and develop my character into something that can have an everlasting impact. That's why in that case, whatever I do has to be something that I've not done in film before. It has to be different from the film work also that I usually get. And whenever something like that comes my way, I think I'll jump on it. Doing a longer format has excited me for a couple of years now and I have kind of dwelled into it but I've never found something that really got me extremely thrilled. And I really hope that I find something that I resonate with."

Meanwhile, after The Lady Killer, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Redchillies’ Bhakshak & Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh along with others in key roles. Talking about the film, the actress said, "I have always loved night shoots. As a creative person, nothing inspires me more than the stillness of the night. I feel energised. I feel more focussed. Night shoots have been something I look forward to. It really messes with my sleep and rest but I also love it."