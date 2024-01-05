Bhumi Pednekar eyes ‘exciting, thrilling’ OTT debut, reveals what she is looking for: ‘It has to be different from…’

Headlines

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

COVID-19 test made mandatory for patients with respiratory diseases, flu-like illnesses in this state

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

ICAI CA Result 2023: CA Final, Intermediate November result likely on January 9, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

This Indian batter had highest scores in first class, List A cricket in 2023; it's not Kohli, Shubman, Rahul, Rohit

'10 seconds mein 10 rehpata': Tehelka Bhai reacts to Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17- Watch

Top 10 Pakistan batters with most ODI centuries

10 reasons why pistachios are good for health

Ten 40+ Bollywood celebs who are happily unmarried

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Vishnu Manchu's 5-years-old son Avram to debut in Kannappa, actor pens heartfelt note; fans react: 'Next-gen star'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar eyes ‘exciting, thrilling’ OTT debut, reveals what she is looking for: ‘It has to be different from…’

Bhumi Pednekar reveals she wants to do something that's different from her films for her OTT debut.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 05:27 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhumi Pednekar recently starred in the movie Thank You For Coming which received mixed responses from the audience. The performance of the actress was appreciated by a section of the society. The actress now eyes her OTT debut and revealed what she is exactly looking for in a project to foray into the digital space.

Talking about what she is looking for in a project to make her OTT debut Bhumi Pednekar said in a statement, “The bar that streaming content has globally, as well as in India is incredible. I have been thinking of venturing into the digital space for a while now, but I’m clear that my debut on streaming has to be exciting and different from all the incredible films that I do.”

Bhumi added, “As a viewer, I truly believe that even platforms and the content that they put out are disruptive and a longer format gives an actor the chance to truly dwell into their character and create something that can be iconic.” She further said, “I'm a fan of so many shows, and I'm such a viewer of all the content that comes out. And I feel like an actor like me would really try doing something that I really resonate with. I'm quite positive that I will find something that I believe in.”

Bhumi added, "For my foray into the digital world, I was always very clear that I need to do something that's different from the films that I do. I've been very fortunate that my films have always given me an opportunity to challenge myself and go out of my comfort zone, and with the series, because the longer format as an actor gives me an opportunity to really flesh out my character, live the character and develop my character into something that can have an everlasting impact. That's why in that case, whatever I do has to be something that I've not done in film before. It has to be different from the film work also that I usually get. And whenever something like that comes my way, I think I'll jump on it. Doing a longer format has excited me for a couple of years now and I have kind of dwelled into it but I've never found something that really got me extremely thrilled. And I really hope that I find something that I resonate with."

Meanwhile, after The Lady Killer, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Redchillies’ Bhakshak & Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh along with others in key roles. Talking about the film, the actress said, "I have always loved night shoots. As a creative person, nothing inspires me more than the stillness of the night. I feel energised. I feel more focussed. Night shoots have been something I look forward to. It really messes with my sleep and rest but I also love it." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

Meet man who acquired struggling company together with Amitabh Bachchan, built it into Rs 28000 crore giant

Covid-19: India witnesses 760 new cases, 2 deaths amid JN.1 spike, active cases rise to 4,423

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

MP collector who questioned 'aukat' of driver transferred, CM Mohan Yadav says won’t tolerate such language

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE