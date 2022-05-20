Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his linkup rumours with Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is geared up for his big-screen release of the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This will be the first big-screen release of Kartik after the pandemic. His last theatrical release was Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020) with Sara Ali Khan. During the making of this film, it was rumoured that were romantically involved, and the duo is dating.

However, both of them neither accept their relationship nor denied it. But, weeks before the film was released, the two have parted ways. They even unfollowed each other on Instagram. Now finally, Kartik opened up about his linkup rumour with Sara Ali Khan. During a media conversation, Kartik answered this query to Navbharat Times and said, "No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic."

Earlier this month Kartik and Sara were spotted together at an event. Their photos went viral on social media, after which their fans flooded Twitter with their pictures. In the photos that are going viral on Twitter, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were seen talking to each other. The actress was wearing a black sequined bralette top and shorts, teamed up with jacket. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan opted for a white shirt and trousers.

For the unversed, Sara had once confessed that she has a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan. After this #Sartik became popular. They then appeared together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 in the year 2020. #Satik fans got excited when they saw the couple together again at an event on Friday and started sharing their photos.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada. On the other side, Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in the untitled rom-com film.