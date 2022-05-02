Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan spotted together after 2 years, Sartik fans get emotional

Credit: Gaurvi/Twitter

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who made their fans go ‘aww’ with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry were spotted together at an event. Their photos went viral on social media, after which their fans flooded Twitter with their pictures.

In the photos that are going viral on Twitter, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were seen talking to each other. The actress was wearing a black sequined bralette top and shorts, teamed up with jacket. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan opted for a white shirt and trousers.

For the unversed, Sara had once confessed that she has a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan. After this #Sartik became popular. They then appeared together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 in the year 2020. #Satik fans got excited when they saw the couple together again at an event on Friday and started sharing their photos.

Take a look:

SO AM I GETTING MY HUMANS BACK TOGETHER OR WHATTTTT?! #sartik pic.twitter.com/VnfJ1xey6s — pra (@raanjhanaaa) April 30, 2022

Does it ever drive you crazy

Just how fast the night changes

#SarTik pic.twitter.com/CR8clU8EQ8 — Gaurvi (@gaurvi1622) April 30, 2022

Does it ever drive you crazzy... That's how fast the night changes



Seeing them together after freaking two years



My heart is soo full #saraalikhan#KartikAaryan#sartik#tejran pic.twitter.com/HCQHcrmm6T — tejran (@tejranissanity) April 30, 2022

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Praises have been pouring in for Kartik Aaryan ever since the trailer of his upcoming film released. The three-minute-long trailer begins with a haunting track and a warning from Tabu that Manjulika is back after 15 years. Then enters Kartik who claims that he can see dead people. Kiara Advani also marked her presence in the trailer and she is the new Manjulika of Bhool Bhulaiyaa world.

The glimpses of Kartik, Tabu and Kiara's performances have left netizens in splits. "Super entertaining," a social media user commented."Hahahaha...this is so humorous," another one wrote. Helmed by Anees Azmee, the film is the second installment of the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav, who featured in the original film, is also a part of the new version.