Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani aka Reet looks petrified in new motion poster

Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Presenting the perfect mix of horror and humour, Kiara Advani revealed the first look of her mysterious character Reet, from the much-awaited film of the year - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Touted as the nation's new dream girl, the masses are excited to witness Kiara Advani in the upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani.

After much anticipation and excitement, the actress has unveiled the first motion poster of her look from the film introducing Reet to the audience. With a hint of horror, the motion poster features a petrified Kiara Advani with a scary hand on her head. Teasing the fans with her character, Kiara divulges just a tad about Reet saying, "Meet Reet,

Don’t be fooled She’s not so sweet."

Even after months of the release of the biggest hit of last year Shershaah, Kiara continues to reign the hearts of the masses with her sweet and inspirational, Dimple Cheema. Now beginning the year with the entertaining package of horror, humour and drama, Kiara Advani gears up for a power-packed year with a list of releases. Bringing to screen fresh chemistries, Kiara Advani shares screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, post which the actress will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, followed by Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal.

Currently shooting for S Shankar's upcoming film with South superstar Ram Charan, Kiara Advani will make her pan-India debut with the multi-lingual flick.