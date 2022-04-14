Search icon
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy will leave you in splits

Kartik Aryan appears in a different avatar, and Rajpal Yadav reprises his famous comedic role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

One of the most eagerly awaited film sequels is about to hit theatres. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, is going to make you giggle uncontrollably. The film's creators have released a teaser trailer that gives fans a sneak peek at what to expect. Kartik Aryan appears in a different avatar, and Rajpal Yadav reprises his famous comedic role.

 

Take a look at the teaser here:

Anees Bazmee has directed the film, and it stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, and is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

