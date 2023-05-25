Bholaa OTT release: Here's when and where you watch Ajay Devgn's action drama

File Photo

Ajay Devgn’s film Bholaa, which is the official remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit film Kaithi, is now available on Prime Video for free from today i.e. May 25. The film which also starred Karthi was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Released on May 30, Bholaa turned out to be a money-spinner as it collected Rs 123 crore gross at the box office worldwide, out of which Rs 90 crore came from the domestic net collection, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

The action thriller is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The superstar made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum, where he starred with his actress wife Kajol. After eight years, he returned with his next directorial venture, Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016.

Devgn again took a gap of six years and helmed the aerial-investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, and is now back within a year with his latest release, Bholaa. The actor has cast himself in all of his four directorials.

READ | Vikram Vedha OTT release: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's action thriller to finally stream on this date

Earlier, Ajay Devgn posted a glimpse of the 6 mins long bike-truck chase action sequence from the movie Bholaa and wrote, “Here’s a glimpse of the 6 mins long, bike-truck chase sequence shot in 1 day from Bholaa.” The video starts with the text, “The action of this movie is dedicated to my father Shri Veeru Devgn, the man who taught me all.”

In the video, Ajay Devgn was seen planning the action sequence with his team and the video claims to have one of the most daring and impressive action sequences ever filmed. The actor was seen performing the risky action sequence by himself and after planning for 3 months, the action sequence which involves high-speed stunts, crashes, and jumps was shot within 11 days.