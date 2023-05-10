Vikram Vedha OTT release: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's action thriller to finally stream on this date

Vikram Vedha/File photos

More than seven months after its theatrical release on September 30, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Kham-starrer Vikram Vedha is ready for its world digital premiere. Saif and Hrithik play the titular characters of Vikram, an encounter specialist, and Vedha, a dreaded gangster, in the neo-noir action thriller.

The Hindi film is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name that featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles as Vikram and Vedha respectively. The 2022 release is directed by the husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar-Gayatri, who also helmed the original.

Vikram Vedha will stream on JioCinema on May 12. The streaming giant took to its social media handles and shared the announcement clip with the caption, "IPL mein teams ki rivalry ke saath, ab dekho Vikram aur Vedha ki rivalry (Among the rivalry between teams in IPL, now watch rivalry between Vikram and Vedha). Watch the World Digital Premiere of Vikram Vedha - Friday 12 May only on #JioCinema. Streaming Free!", adding that the film will also be available in Marathi and Bengali languages.

Hrithik and Saif-starrer didn't work well at the box office, earning Rs 135 crore gross worldwide against its reported budget of over Rs 150 crore. However, the film was lauded by critics and audiences for its strong performances, gripping plot, surprising twists and turns, and rousing background music.

Apart from the two male leads, the Pushkar Gayatri directorial also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.



