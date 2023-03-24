Watch: Ajay Devgn treats fans with 6-min long thrilling bike, truck chase sequence from Bholaa; dedicates it to father

Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn who impressed the fans with his movie Drishyam 2 is all set to woo his fans with his upcoming action thriller Bholaa. The posters and the teaser have already created hype for the movie and now, Ajay Devgn has released a 6 mins long action-packed bike-truck chase sequence from the movie and has dedicated the action to his father Shri Veeru Devgn.

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn posted a glimpse of the 6 mins long bike-truck chase action sequence from the movie Bholaa and wrote, “Here’s a glimpse of the 6 mins long, bike-truck chase sequence shot in 1 day from Bholaa.” The video starts with the text, “The action of this movie is dedicated to my father Shri Veeru Devgn, the man who taught me all.”

In the video, Ajay Devgn can be seen planning the action sequence with his team and the video claims to have one of the most daring and impressive action sequences ever filmed. The actor was seen performing the risky action sequence by himself and after planning for 3 months, the action sequence which involves high-speed stunts, crashes, and jumps was shot within 11 days.

Ajay Devgn earlier expressed that he wished that his father could watch the film and said, “The action of ‘Bholaa’ is one of the highlights of the film. The truck-bike chase was the toughest to execute. I wish my dad (Veeru Devgn) was around to see the film. He probably would have given me a pat on the back because he spent his lifetime innovating film action.”

After watching the 6 mins long thrilling video, fans couldn’t stop themselves from praising the actor’s skills. One of the fans wrote, “Theatres will erupt.” Another fan wrote, “The deadly combination of an actor and director.” Another comment read, “This is brilliant.” Another fan commented, “This is going to be a super-duper hit.”

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, and Gajraj Rao among others. The action thriller is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi released in 2019. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Read Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to feature in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Love Today? here's all we know