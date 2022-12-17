Bhediya: Varun Dhawan says he expected his horror-comedy to perform better at the box office

Bhediya/File photo

Starring Varun Dhawan as a werewolf, the creature comedy Bhediya was released in the theatres on November 25. The Amar Kaushik directorial struggled at the box office as Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2, which hit the theatres a week earlier on November 18, remained the first choice of moviegoers.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Bhediya collected Rs 62.33 crore in its three-week run at the domestic box office. Now, Varun Dhawan has finally reacted to its box office performance in his recent interview saying that he expected the film to do better numbers than it actually did.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the Student of the Year actress said, "It has been such a strange year (with films), trying to get people back to theatres. I expected Bhediya to do (better box-office) numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and its (collection) is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better."

Varun added that the year has been the most satisfying year creatively for him as he added, "When the lockdown happened, I hit a roadblock. I was burnt out. I felt my choices have to be films that I am creatively satisfied with. (The reason to do them) should not be that I have dates available. I waited a long time to sign JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. So, 2022 has been one of the most satisfying years creatively. As an actor, I am the proudest of these three films."



READ | Bhediya: Hansal Mehta reacts to Twitter user calling Varun Dhawan's film 'box office failure', says 'tere papa ke...'

Talking about Varun's next film Bawaal, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will release on April 7 next year. The film will pair the Badlapur actor with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film has been shot across Europe and India.