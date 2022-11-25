Bhediya Twitter review: Netizens call Varun Dhawan 'lifeline' of creature drama, hail horror-comedy combination

Bhediya

Bhediya Twitter review: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer horror-comedy Bhediya released with much fanfare, and the initial reports about the film are out. Several of Dhawan's fans went to witness his latest film on the first-day-first-show, and they took their reviews on Twitter.

The latest film from Maddock is the third film in the horror-comedy genre, after Stree and Roohi. Bhediya is also a part of an extended horror universe where Varun's character and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree share the screen space.

Let's take a look at the reactions

LOVEDDD #Bhediya!!What a mega entertainer and an extraordinary story!! Hugest congratulations to the entire cast and crew!! #AmarKaushik THANK YOU for yet another gem of a film from your universe!! A film NOT to be missed on the big screen!!! — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 24, 2022

#Bhediya is Entertaining Rush !



Rating -



With Fun element and Attractive VFX

Film Entertains and multiply Excitement at every Block

Characterisation of #VarunDhawan is Top Notch

Adventure with perfect blend of commercial cinema

Good Job Director !#BhediyaReview pic.twitter.com/tijTguGIRf — BOL INDIA POLL (@PrashantMi555) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya: The film tries to convince the audience that it is a good film by providing a few solid moments here & there.



The potential & purpose are great, but the story & execution are mediocre#AbhishekBanerjee comedy is sigh of relief in this 3D creature drama https://t.co/dml7kWGKLT November 25, 2022

#Bhediya Review: is a unique concoction of humour and horror that floors you completely. At the box office this entertainer surely has a chance to tickle the

audience’s funny bone. @Varun_dvn

career best performance.@kritisanon fantastic Acting. #BhediyaReview



Rating: pic.twitter.com/0aJDXi8Yzp — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 25, 2022

While promoting Bhediya, Varun Dhawan accepted that South films are overtaking Hindi movies at the box office at a recent event and said that Bollywood should take inspiration from the pan-India success of Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and Kamal Haasan led Vikram.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, the October star said, "I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting their a**es kicked right now. So maybe it's a great time and easy answer for me to say that. I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil as well. It's a great time for all filmmakers, technicians and actors, everyone to come together."

Varun even added that we should celebrate the fact that Indian films are doing wonders across the world comparing the same to India's campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup as he added, "Indian films are doing really well. When Team India plays, right now they are playing for the World Cup, everyone's an Indian playing over there, whether he is from South or North of India. If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. It's the best thing for Indian films to grow right now." Bhediya is directed Stree and Bala director Amar Kaushik, and it produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner.