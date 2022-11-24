Bhediya: Kriti Sanon promotes film starring Varun Dhawan in her school, shares photo

Credit: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Bhediya star Kriti Sanon, who is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, won the hearts of audiences with her talent. The actress, who is the lead in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Bhediya, is ready to charm the audience once again. Recently, the cast of the film came to Delhi in order to promote their upcoming film. Interestingly, what caught everyone's attention was that Kriti Sanon not missing the chance to go back to her school and promote the film starring Varun Dhawan.

On Movember 23, Kriti Sanon posted a picture and expressed her happiness about promoting her film in the school. Sharing the photo, she penned an adorable note on Instagram. The post read, "Back to School!" after 15 years! It gives me great pleasure to return to my school to promote my film, "Bhediya!"Nostalgic! D.P.S. R.K. Puram has given me a lot. It truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back and say, "I made it."

In the photo, Kriti can be seen slaying in a black and white striped three-piece. For the unversed, Kriti Sanon will be seen paired up with Varun Dhawan in their upcoming movie Bhediya, in which the actress will be playing the role of a doctor. The film will be released in theatres on November 25, 2022. The trailer was appreciated by the audience, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to go on floors. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Bhediya, Kriti Sanon will be seen with Prabhas in Adipursh and Kartik Aaryan in Shehzaada.

