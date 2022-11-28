Bhediya box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan starrer sees growth, collects Rs 28.55 crore

File photo

The movie starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon seemed to have a fairly gloomy outlook. When it first came out, the horror comedy received a fair review, but Drishyam 2 has since become a fierce rival. Even if it might not be the audience's top choice, it's exciting to see how it has continued to grow on day 3.

Revealing its day 3 collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 28.55 cr. #India biz.”

Check out the tweet here:

The main character of Bhediya, played by Varun, is Bhaskar, who is bitten by a mythological wolf and turns into a werewolf. Paalin Kabak, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal are also featured in the movie. In Telugu, Bhediya is dubbed as Thodelu.

The production company behind Bhediya, Maddock Films, announced on Sunday that the movie's two-day box office total had increased to Rs 26.66 crore gross globally thanks to an increase of Rs 14.6 crore on day two.

Positive feedback for Bhediya's "excellent humour, innovative concept, VFX, and solid writing." Shraddha Kapoor, who portrayed the female lead in Stree, also makes a cameo appearance in the movie alongside Abhishek Banerjee, who reprises his role as Jana from Stree.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Varun talked openly about rejoining the work and putting forth even more effort than before when things started to return to normal after the pandemic. The actor claimed that during filming Raj Mehta's family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, he put a lot of strain on himself. He had the impression that he “was running for an election.”