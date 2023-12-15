Headlines

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

5 players Rohit Sharma led MI can target in IPL Auction 2024

Bizarre foods eaten in India 

Educational qualifications of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

This popular filmmaker almost went bankrupt after back-to-back flops, took risk of directing a love story and he...

Salaar: Insider claims Prabhas-starrer is 5 times bigger than KGF, reveals they have created 'largest sets' covering...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

Shreyas Talpade has suffered a heart attack, his fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Shreyas Talpade, on Thursday, suffered cardiac arrest after he returned from the Welcome 3 shoot. This news has left his fans in shock who are now praying for his health and speedy recovery.

As per Hindustan Times, his wife rushed him to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness, however, he collapsed on the way. The portal quoted an anonymous source confirming Shreyas' health condition and said, "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine, and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way." 

Hospital also confirmed the news, “He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited," they said. Social media users reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Yar bechara, Allah unko thik kare, jitno ne mera ye msg dekha unke liye dua karo.” The second one said, “Humara Dil kyu dehla rahey ho.. brother get well soon.”

The third person commented, “Get well soon.. he is very talented actor.” The fourth one said, “Har HAR mahadev bless him mahadev unko jaldi achhe kare.” The fifth one said, “Allah mere iss Bhai ki hifazat kare ! Bhailog apne bhagwan God waheguru se dua karo bhai ke liye ! Yeh to bohot accha insan hai !”

The sixth one said, “Jaldi waapas theek ho jaayege.” The seventh one said, “oh no hope we get to hear some good news about his recovery soon.” Shreyas made his Bollywood debut with critically acclaimed and commercial hit, Nagesh Kukunoor's Iqbal (2005). After a successful debut, Shreyas was seen in other popular movies such as Apna Sapna Money Money, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, and Golmaal Again. The actor made his directorial debut with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol-starrer Poster Boys.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar wants to show his 'f***ing middle finger' to those trolling Ranveer, Deepika: 'Tu apne ghar pe dekh na'

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16 trillion firm partners with Brookfield, Digital Realty, to launch…

Meet Indian who worked at cyber cafe at 12, began company at 14, became world's youngest CEO at 17 of company worth...

Shloka Mehta's pink Sabyasachi saree takes fashion a notch higher, see pics

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX, filmmaker reacts: ‘Feeling so surreal’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE