This actor once had 25-room bungalow, 7 cars, then lost everything, died in poverty due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

Watch: Mukesh Ambani reveals this superstar as son Anant Ambani's godfather in viral video, he is..

Watch: Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform, viral video impresses internet

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world's most talented student’ at 9, she is from…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Mukesh Ambani reveals this superstar as son Anant Ambani's godfather in viral video, he is..

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

Oscars 2024: Know when, where to watch 96th Academy Awards live in India

These 5 people from Ramayana are still not dead

What is 33-year Ramadan cycle?

Indian cricketers to play 100 Tests & ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

What Rakul Preet Chooses 'Marriage' Or 'Career' | Rapid Round | DNA Women Achievers Award 2024

Lionel Messi's Name Saves 90-Year-Old Argentinian Grandmother From Hamas Intruders: Report

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

SRK, Salman, Deepika, Alia shower luxurious gifts on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, most expensive gift was given by..

This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

Meet actor who did superhit film in 2001, then gave 27 flop films, is son of a superstar, his father is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor once had 25-room bungalow, 7 cars, then lost everything, died in poverty due to...

Bhagwan Dada's story, from poverty to wealth and then back to poverty, is a touching story of the ups and downs in the life of a once-famous Bollywood actor.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Bhagwan Dada (Credit: YouTube/Screenshot)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A famous Indian actor, who was once very rich with seven cars and a large 25-room house, ended up living in a chawl during his last years. He was also known as India's first action star. Want to find out who this actor is?

Bhagwan Dada's story, from poverty to wealth and then back to poverty, is a touching account of the ups and downs in the life of a once-famous Bollywood actor. In the period before the 1970s, several stars encountered similar challenges, but Bhagwan Dada's journey stands out for its stark contrasts.

Bhagwan Dada, originally named Bhagwan Aabaji Palav, kicked off his journey as a mill laborer in Bombay with aspirations of becoming a film star. Immersed in the world of filmmaking, he ventured into directing low-budget movies, donning various hats such as arranging meals and designing costumes for the cast. His dedication bore fruit, and in 1938, he co-directed his inaugural film, "Bahadur Kisan."

During the 1940s, Bhagwan Dada gained recognition through a string of low-budget triumphs and action-packed movies, earning him a devoted fan base in smaller towns. Despite venturing into film production in 1951 with Jagruti Productions, widespread success eluded him until Raj Kapoor suggested he delve into social films. This guidance led to the creation of Albela in 1951, a colossal hit that propelled him to stardom. His dance performance on the song "Shola Jo Bhadke" became a sensational highlight.

Bhagwan Dada went on to deliver more hit films like Jhamela (1953) and Bhagam Bhag (1956), solidifying his position as one of the highest-paid actors in India, following closely behind stars such as Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand. Living in opulence, he resided in a grand 25-room bungalow with a stunning sea view in Juhu. His extravagant lifestyle included a fleet of seven luxury cars, each assigned to a specific day of the week.

However, as time passed, Bhagwan Dada's success faded, and by the late 1950s, he found himself relegated to character roles as leading opportunities diminished. To make ends meet, he had to sell off his cars and his magnificent bungalow, eventually settling in a modest chawl in Dadar.

One mistake that changed his life

According to reports, Bhagwan Dada had invested his entire savings in this film titled 'Hasna Mana Hai' with actor and singer Kishore Kumar. However, due to Kishore Kumar's tantrums, the film was never completed, resulting in significant financial loss for Bhagwan Dada. It is said that Bhagwan Dada couldn't recover from this loss, and his last days were spent in extreme financial hardship in a chawl in Mumbai.

In 2002, at the age of 89, Bhagwan Dada passed away from a heart attack, largely forgotten by the film industry. His story serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable and sometimes harsh realities of fame and fortune in Bollywood.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Coverage of government and finance schemes by DIGIVILL Fin.

IND vs ENG: Why is Rohit Sharma not on the field on Day 3 of 5th Test? BCCI reveals reason

Why Data Analytics As A Career In India

Meet Kamiya Jani, rickshaw puller's daughter, awarded Best Travel Creator by PM Modi at National Creators Award

This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement