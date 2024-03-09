This actor once had 25-room bungalow, 7 cars, then lost everything, died in poverty due to...

A famous Indian actor, who was once very rich with seven cars and a large 25-room house, ended up living in a chawl during his last years. He was also known as India's first action star. Want to find out who this actor is?

Bhagwan Dada's story, from poverty to wealth and then back to poverty, is a touching account of the ups and downs in the life of a once-famous Bollywood actor. In the period before the 1970s, several stars encountered similar challenges, but Bhagwan Dada's journey stands out for its stark contrasts.

Bhagwan Dada, originally named Bhagwan Aabaji Palav, kicked off his journey as a mill laborer in Bombay with aspirations of becoming a film star. Immersed in the world of filmmaking, he ventured into directing low-budget movies, donning various hats such as arranging meals and designing costumes for the cast. His dedication bore fruit, and in 1938, he co-directed his inaugural film, "Bahadur Kisan."

During the 1940s, Bhagwan Dada gained recognition through a string of low-budget triumphs and action-packed movies, earning him a devoted fan base in smaller towns. Despite venturing into film production in 1951 with Jagruti Productions, widespread success eluded him until Raj Kapoor suggested he delve into social films. This guidance led to the creation of Albela in 1951, a colossal hit that propelled him to stardom. His dance performance on the song "Shola Jo Bhadke" became a sensational highlight.

Bhagwan Dada went on to deliver more hit films like Jhamela (1953) and Bhagam Bhag (1956), solidifying his position as one of the highest-paid actors in India, following closely behind stars such as Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand. Living in opulence, he resided in a grand 25-room bungalow with a stunning sea view in Juhu. His extravagant lifestyle included a fleet of seven luxury cars, each assigned to a specific day of the week.

However, as time passed, Bhagwan Dada's success faded, and by the late 1950s, he found himself relegated to character roles as leading opportunities diminished. To make ends meet, he had to sell off his cars and his magnificent bungalow, eventually settling in a modest chawl in Dadar.

One mistake that changed his life

According to reports, Bhagwan Dada had invested his entire savings in this film titled 'Hasna Mana Hai' with actor and singer Kishore Kumar. However, due to Kishore Kumar's tantrums, the film was never completed, resulting in significant financial loss for Bhagwan Dada. It is said that Bhagwan Dada couldn't recover from this loss, and his last days were spent in extreme financial hardship in a chawl in Mumbai.

In 2002, at the age of 89, Bhagwan Dada passed away from a heart attack, largely forgotten by the film industry. His story serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable and sometimes harsh realities of fame and fortune in Bollywood.