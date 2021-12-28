Headlines

Cardi B may face battery charges for throwing mic at fan during concert

Samsung launches new TV with ‘sapphire LEDs’ in India, costs more than twice of Ambani’s car

Delhi services bill will not survive in Rajya Sabha: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres after 20 years, here's when and where you can watch

This Ajmer villager earned Rs 85 crore revenue selling mobile covers, left high-paying job to start business

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

Headache: 5 ways to ease migraine pain naturally

7 health benefits of cow ghee

7 health benefits of lentils (masoor)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

Commando director Vipul Shah on casting debutant Prem in Vidyut Jammwal film's spinoff: 'I was giving genre and show...'

Beach vacays, bikini trends: Get inspired by Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan on how to ring in New Year

Disha Patani who's got the best body in the business certainly gives us goals! Her leopard print bikini is red hot for the season.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 28, 2021, 11:47 AM IST

New Year is just around the corner and celebrity couples such as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among others have already started leaving town to ring in 2022 together. And it seems like, beaches are where the celebrity couple are headed to given the Maldives has been a favourite among stars of late. 

While you too could take a cue and head to a beach destination to ring in the New Year, there are a few beach essentials, besides a bikini body that you need to pack! For inspiration, check out these celebrities and pick a style to match your body type and mood:

Disha Patani who's got the best body in the business certainly gives us goals! Her leopard print bikini is red hot for the season.

Forget polka dots, it's a yellow checkered bikini you need for the season. Youth icon Ananya Panday looks photo ready complete with a flamingo to keep the mood afloat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Alaya F enjoys a moment in the sun in this sultry printed swimsuit, beach tousled waves and a tan are all she needs!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Bollywood`s bubbly girl Alia Bhatt takes tie-dye for an underwater swim as she poses for a photo-op!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Sea salt spritz, metallic bangles and you're good to go for a beautiful sunset says Janhvi Kapoor.

Ring in the New Year in a glamorous Malliot in tones of gold and black... Nargis Fakhri shows you how to nail the look with hair rolled into a top knot, long danglers and bronze makeup.

Bollywood's girl of the moment, Sara Ali Khan, shows her abs in a patterned swimsuit as part of her go-with-the-flow approach.

What's a beach holiday without some tiger print, a kaftan and never-ending legs... take a bow for Tara Sutaria in this one-piece.

(With inputs from IANS)

