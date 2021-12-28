Beach vacays, bikini trends: Get inspired by Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan on how to ring in New Year

Disha Patani who's got the best body in the business certainly gives us goals! Her leopard print bikini is red hot for the season.

New Year is just around the corner and celebrity couples such as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among others have already started leaving town to ring in 2022 together. And it seems like, beaches are where the celebrity couple are headed to given the Maldives has been a favourite among stars of late.

While you too could take a cue and head to a beach destination to ring in the New Year, there are a few beach essentials, besides a bikini body that you need to pack! For inspiration, check out these celebrities and pick a style to match your body type and mood:

Disha Patani who's got the best body in the business certainly gives us goals! Her leopard print bikini is red hot for the season.

Forget polka dots, it's a yellow checkered bikini you need for the season. Youth icon Ananya Panday looks photo ready complete with a flamingo to keep the mood afloat.

Alaya F enjoys a moment in the sun in this sultry printed swimsuit, beach tousled waves and a tan are all she needs!

Bollywood`s bubbly girl Alia Bhatt takes tie-dye for an underwater swim as she poses for a photo-op!

Sea salt spritz, metallic bangles and you're good to go for a beautiful sunset says Janhvi Kapoor.

Ring in the New Year in a glamorous Malliot in tones of gold and black... Nargis Fakhri shows you how to nail the look with hair rolled into a top knot, long danglers and bronze makeup.

Bollywood's girl of the moment, Sara Ali Khan, shows her abs in a patterned swimsuit as part of her go-with-the-flow approach.

What's a beach holiday without some tiger print, a kaftan and never-ending legs... take a bow for Tara Sutaria in this one-piece.

(With inputs from IANS)