BCCI president Sourav Ganguly CONFIRMS a biopic is being made on him, will Ranbir Kapoor play Dada's character? Find out

The film industry has made biopics on several sportspersons including Milkha Singh, Saina Nehwal, Mahendra Sinh Dhoni and Geeta Phogat among others. In some good news for BBCI president Sourav Ganguly fans, the former cricket has confirmed that soon a biopic will be made on his life.

The former team India captain revealed that the film will be made in Hindi however the director has not been confirmed yet.

While speaking to News18, Ganguly said, “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything.”

As per News18, the biopic is expected to be a big-budget Bollywood film. Dada shared that currently, the script is being written and he has had multiple meetings with the production house.

To play someone like Sourav Ganguly, the actor must definitely be a star. Well, according to Dada, finalising of the actor is almost done and Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘hot choice’ to play the role. He, however, mentioned that two more actors are on the list as well to play his character.

Also read 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies of heart attack at 66

The biopic will narrate the complete life journey of Sourav Ganguly, from his childhood to him joining the Indian cricket team, to then becoming its captain and him finally donning the hat of the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sourav Ganguly is the latest to join the list of cricketers on whom films have been made. Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ was made after Mahendra Singh Dhoni while Mohammad Azharuddin also got a biopic on him named ‘Ahar’ starring Emraan Hashmi.

Currently, a film is being made on Indian women’s cricket team cricket Mithali Raj named ‘Shabaash Mithu’ where Taapsee Pannu will play the titular role. A movie about India’s 1983 World Cup win is also under works where Ranveer Singh will play former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.