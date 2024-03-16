Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma-starrer opens to a poor start, collects only Rs 50 lakh

Bastar: The Naxal Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, is estimated to earn only Rs 50 lakh.

Adah Sharma’s Bastar: The Naxal Story, on Friday, hit the theatres. However, the film got a disappointing start and failed to perform well at the box office. It didn’t even cross the Rs 1 crore mark.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, is estimated to earn only Rs 50 lakh. The film clashed with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha which earned Rs 4.25 crore at the box office on day 1.

In Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra portrays an off-duty soldier aboard a passenger plane hijacked by terrorists. He plans to beat the hijackers and keep the passengers safe when the engine stops working, the action-packed movie also stars Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, and more.

Meanwhile, Bastar: The Naxal Story film is inspired by real events involving Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The film sheds light on the impact of Naxalism, which has claimed numerous lives and caused extensive damage to national assets over the past fifty years in independent India.

After the teaser and trailer were released, some people criticized Bastar: The Naxal Story’ and compared it to the controversial film The Kerala Story. They called it a propaganda. However, in a recent interview, Adah, who debuted in acting with 1920 London, responded to those who accused her film of being propaganda.

Speaking to News18, the actress said, "Once people watch the film, they’ll understand what it’s about. But like I said even during The Kerala Story, it’s a democracy – people can choose to watch a film or not, they can comment after watching a film or not. And we should also be respecting those who are making comments without watching the film because that’s their choice."

