'Baffled' Shamita Shetty breaks silence on dating rumours with Aamir Ali: 'Why is every action...'

After dating Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty found love in Aamir Ali. The actress revealed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Is Shamita Shetty dating actor Aamir Ali? Has Shamita Shetty found a new love in her life? -- all these questions have been doing the rounds on the internet after a video of Aamir planting a kiss on Shamita`s cheek went viral. Addressing such speculation, Shamita took to Twitter and Instagram, clarifying that she is "single and happy." She also took a dig at society for its "narrow-mindedness." 

She wrote, "I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS. It's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let`s focus on more important issues in this country." Shamita added. 

The dating rumours of Shamita with Aamir started after the two were recently spotted at a party together. In one of the paparazzi videos, Aamir was seen escorting Shamita to her car and giving her a peck on her cheek. Shamita was previously dating Raqesh Bapat. The two fell in love during their Bigg Boss OTT stint. However, the two parted ways after dating for a short period.

Shamita also announced her breakup with Raqesh via a social media statement back then."I think it`s important to make this clear. Rakesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here is to positivity and Newer horizons love and gratitude to all," she said. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shamita will be seen in Tenant, which is scheduled to release on February 10.

