Babil Khan misses father Irrfan Khan everyday, says 'he was my singular friend'

Credit: Babil/Instagram

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is following in the footsteps of his father with a career in acting. The young artiste, on Saturday, attended IIFA 2023 Awards with his mother Sutapa Sikdar in Abu Dhabi.

Media caught up with the Qala star for a brief conversation, wherein Babil shared his fondest memories with his baba. "I miss him (Irfan Khan) every day of my life. When I was growing up I did not have a lot of friends and he was my singular friend. Laughing with him is my most memorable memory with baba." Babil said.

Asked if he would like to recreate any performance of Irfan Khan, Babil clearly said "NO." "No…Why would you try to recreate baba's performance …I think he did it really well," Babil added. Irfan Khan was considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. He made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went

on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'.

The actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad an put him on the map of world cinema. Unfortunately, Irfan died on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumor.

Earlier, on the occasion of veteran actor Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, his son Babil penned down an emotional message in his remembrance. Taking to Instagram, Babil dropped throwback pictures featuring his father and their memories together.

In the first image, Irrfan is seen taking picture of little Babil and his wife Sutapa Sikdar. In the second picture, the veteran actor is seen sleeping with his son on the floor of his house. And the next photos showcased the bond of the father-son duo and were beautifully captured in the lens.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote an emotional message, "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that`s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don`t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here." (With inputs from ANI)