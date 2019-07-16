'Baaghi series will always be special to me': Tiger Shroff expresses gratitude to mentor Sajid Nadiadwala

The teaser of Tiger Shroff's next film titled WAR with Hrithik Roshan has been launched on Monday and has been much applauded by the audience. The former is known for his action and dancing skills in the movie and got his mega launch with Sajid Nadiadwala in Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff considers Sajid Sir his mentor and has also done Baaghi and Baaghi 2 with him which also turned out to be blockbusters. Now they will be taking the action franchise ahead with Baaghi 3. Speaking about his mentor, Tiger said in a statement, "I will forever be grateful to him for giving me a dream launch pad and helping me start a new life as an actor."

“It’s always fantastic to team up with Sajid sir” said Tiger Shroff. He further added, "Baaghi series will always be special to me. After all my career saw a big high with Baaghi 2. Sometimes I feel my life has come to full circle now."

For the Ahmed Khan directed film, Tiger will reportedly fly to Israel where he will train with Krav Maga experts for eight to 10 days, for the third part of the franchise. They hope to create the same magic but offer something bigger to audiences. In terms of action, they plan to take things to the next level in comparison to Baaghi 2.