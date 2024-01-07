B Praak's concert ends in chaos after crowd wreaks havoc in Etawah, videos of damaged venue go viral

If reports are to be believed, over 15,000 people reached the venue which had the capacity of only 5,000 people for B Praak's concert.

National Award winner B Praak, on Saturday evening, performed at the grand Etawah Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh. However, the concert had to be abruptly ended midway by authorities after thousands of people turned up for the show and it became impossible for the local police and authorities to manage the crowd.

If reports are to be believed, over 15,000 people reached the venue which had the capacity of only 5,000 people. The concert ended within just one and half hour. As per the official announcement, B Praak's concert was scheduled to commence at 7 pm on Saturday, however, people gathered at the venue in large numbers from 5 pm itself. The videos of the damaged venue are going viral on social media.

Watch videos of damaged chairs:

Pictures and videos from the place are online now. They show broken chairs and a lot of damage to the property because of the crowd. The authorities had to stop the show and make sure everyone left safely.