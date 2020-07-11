Ayushmann Khurrana resumes shooting, but for an advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana is back in action. The actor has returned to sets in Chandigarh. Ayushmann was spotted on the sets of an advertisement he was shooting there, and he spoke about being completely okay with the new normal despite going on sets for the first time since COVID-19 lockdown.

"Things will have to limp back to normal and with all the necessary safety precautions, we will all go out and work," Ayushmann told IANS, also adding, "I set foot on a set for the first time since we went into lockdown and I saw how people have prepared themselves for the new normal. I was completely at ease."

"It was just great to be back on the sets and shoot again after so many months. We all have been at home and we all have been waiting to get back to what we were doing," mentioned the actor.

For the uninitiated, Ayushmann recently purchased a house in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh. Ayushmann's family, including parents P. Khurrana and Poonam, wife Tahira, brother Aparshakti and his wife Akriti, have bought the house together.

Ayushmann was also making headlines for his first OTT movie release 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The movie was helmed by Ayushmann's debut ('Vicky Donor') director Shoojit Sircar. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film did not see a theatrical release, and directly released on Amazon Prime.