Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut Dear Latika to be screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut, Dear Latika is based in Uttarakhand and has been shot on location in Almora. It explores the state’s social milieu through a bittersweet story with a female protagonist.

Author Kanchan Pant turned into a director, and her directorial debut, the independent Hindi film, Dear Latika, has been selected for the Focus South Asia section of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. The film is written by Kanchan and has been produced by Pant’s independent production house ZeroShots Films. Apart from Kanchan, the movie also marks the debuts of lead actors Mannish Dimri and Palvi Jaiswal, and many members of the cast and crew.

Dear Latika is based in Uttarakhand and has been shot on location in Almora. It explores the state’s social milieu through a bittersweet story with a female protagonist. The character’s simplicity stands in stark contrast to the complexity of the conservative society and its machinations around her.

Kanchan Pant said, "Dear Latika is one of the few films based in the Kumaoni society that I grew up in which doesn’t find much representation in mainstream cinema. As an independent production house, we were able to execute this project on a limited budget and harness the zeal and fresh talent of the cast and crew". The film was also selected for the NDFC Film Bazar held in Goa in 2022

The film’s supporting actors include Sonal Jha (known for her roles in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha and TV serials Balika Vadhu and Na Aana Is Des Lado), Rajat Sukhija, Naresh Bisht, and child artist Mrityunjay.

The cinematography by AJ Aaron brings to life the idyllic Himalayan landscape and Kumaoni culture, while Sarang Kulkarni’s music adds depth to the characters’ unsaid emotions. The editing by Gaurav Shelke and Vaishak Vidyadharan Pillai brings together the dramatic tale which unfolds simply.

“We are proud of the cast and crew who brought this film to life, and we are excited to have the opportunity to showcase their work on a global stage. Dear Latika’s selection for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is a remarkable achievement, and we look forward to sharing this film with the audience,” said Kanchan.

Kanchan started her career as a journalist with NDTV in 2006 and moved on to writing in early 2012. She has 250 stories, one book, and a documentary series on her name. She was also the creative head of India’s most popular storytelling show Yaadon ka Idiot Box (Big FM), Kahani Express (Saavn) and Quisson ka Kona (Red FM).