Atithi Bhooto Bhava actor Pratik Gandhi discloses his salary was Rs 25 lakh when he left job to pursue acting

Pratik Gandhi is currently earning great accolades for his performance in his latest film Atithi Bhooto Bhava, a romantic comedy that premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5 on September 23. Along with Pratik, the film also starred Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles.

In a recent interview, while discussing Atithi Bhooto Bhava, the actor revealed that he was earning Rs 25 lakh per year when he quit his corporate job to pursue full-time acting. He revealed that even after the success of his first Gujarati film titled Bey Yaar in 2014, he continued his job and couldn't attend the film's promotions as he didn't get any more leaves.

Speaking to Mashable India, Pratik recalled shooting for the film and said, "Wherever we were filming on real locations, I'd take up a corner of the room and keep my laptop and internet dongle ready. Every morning I checked emails and did meetings. Even between shots, when someone else was filming I was working."

The actor further revealed what happened when he left his job after two years as he stated, "When I resigned in 2016, just a few weeks ahead of Wrong Side Raju's release, my package was ₹25 lakh CTC/annum. I left it thinking I don't know what will happen, but whatever happens, we will see. This is it. I had savings, but I had taken a home in Kandivali on a loan of ₹65 lakh, and that's when I left my job."

"Then my dad's cancer treatment was also going on, we also had a young child at home. But thought something will work out somehow. The journey that started from there has been very amazing. I did 8 Gujarati films back to back, and also performed a number of plays", Pratik concluded.



For the unversed, Pratik Gandhi left the entire nation amazed with his brilliant portrayal of the Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992 created by Hansal Mehta. The 2020 biographical financial thriller is often counted among the best streaming shows to have come out of the Indian web space.