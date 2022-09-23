Search icon
Atithi Bhooto Bhava review: Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi starrer will leave you emotional

Atithi Bhooto Bhava, directed by Hardik Gajjar and starring Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi, Sharmin Segal, Divinaa Thackur is now streaming on Zee5.

Reported By:Manisha Chauhan| Edited By: Manisha Chauhan |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

Credit: Jackie Shroff/Instagram

Director: Hardik Gajjar

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi, Sharmin Segal, Divinaa Thackur, Siman Sharma

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Rating: 3/5

Synopsis: A ZEE5 exclusive film, Atithi Bhooto Bhava is a story of Srikant Shirodkar [Pratik Gandhi], a witty stand-up comedian who takes his relationships for granted including with his beautiful live-in girlfriend Netra Bannerjee [played by Sharmin Segal]. Things take a turn when a Ghost named Makhan Singh [played by Jackie Shroff] enters their lives and asks Srikant to fulfil a promise made by him. Confused Srikant then realises that he has been reborn and that he was Makhan Singh’s – Darji (Grandfather) in 1975. The movie explores the journey of two love stories in different time zones and how Makhan Singh helps and guides Srikant in his relationship with Netra.

Atithi Bhooto Bhava review

Atithi Bhooto Bhava is a unique love story of a middle-aged ghost Makhan Singh, played by veteran actor Jackie Shroff. The film revolves around Makhan Singh, who is in search of the love of his life Manju, played by Simran Sharma, after 5 years of his death.

In 1975, Makhan Singh, who was very close to his grandfather, was deeply in love with Manju. After his grandfather’s death, Makhan never confessed his feelings to Manju and dies at 55. One night he meets a stand-up comedian Srikant Shirodkar played by Pratik Gandhi, who used to make fun of his girlfriend and his relationships. There is a connection between Srikant, and Makhan. Of course, I won’t tell you the connection between the two, but trust me the bond they share with each other will make you smile.

Coming back to Srikant Shirodkar, the witty stand-up comedian always takes his girlfriend Netra Bannerjee (played by Sharmin Segal) for granted. His life suddenly changes after the ghost Makhan Singh starts living in his flat. The film is a romantic comedy-drama that will surely keep you engaged. Atithi Bhooto Bhava is an eye-opener for all those people who don’t value their relationships.  

The subject of the film is not new to the audience, but it is an enduring love story that will surely melt your heart. The primary cast of the film is amazing, they sync in well with their characters and you will feel for them. As expected Jackie is the soul of the film. Pratik Gandhi, known for his stellar acts in his previous projects, has as expected, done a commendable job as an actor. Apart from Pratik and Jackie Shroff, other stars including Sharmin Segal, Divinaa Thackur, Simran Sharma are outstanding.

The ending of the film, which is surprisingly unpredictable, will leave you emotional and happy.

The film is now streaming on ZEE5, and it is a perfect treat for your family for the weekend.

 

