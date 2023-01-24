Search icon
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma bless newlyweds

Bollywood artists are celebrating the wedding of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, and they have blessed the duo with their wishes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma bless newlyweds
Celebs wishing Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul on their wedding

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul finally tied the knot on Monday at Suniel Shetty`s Khandala farmhouse. Taking to Instagram, Athiya and Rahul shared the first pictures of their wedding in which they look like a regal couple."In your light, I learn how to love..." Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that`s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya captioned the post.

Here's the post

Soon after the newly married couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures, several Indian celebs took to their social media accounts and congratulated the newly married couple.Kartik Aaryan commented, "Congratulations." Alia Bhatt shared the pictures of the couple on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations you two." Kiara Advani wrote, "Congratulations, Love and only Love always." 

Here's Alia, Anushka, Kareena Kapoor wishing the newly-wedded duo

Kareena-Alia-Anushka

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Many congratulations to the beautiful couple. A lifetime of laughter and love." Actress Ananya Panday wrote, "My favourite sunshine girl!!! Heart is so full @athiyashetty wish you and @klrahul so much love, happiness, laughter, friendship and togetherness forever and ever." 

Here's Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor blessing the new duo

Karisma-Karan

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations!!!."Actress Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Beauties congratulations." Shibani Dandekar commented, "congratulations darling." Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations," followed by multiple red heart emoticons. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wrote, "Congratulations." The Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon commented, "Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both! lots of love!!" 

Parineeti Chopra commented, "Congratulationsss my Athuuuu."Singer Guru Randhawa commented, "Congrats to you both."KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. The lovebirds have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.

