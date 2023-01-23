Search icon
'In your light, I learn how to love’: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share first dreamy photos as newlyweds. See pics here

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared their first official pictures from their wedding, which took place on January 23 in Khandala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul at their wedding in Khandala

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot today (January 23) at her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding ceremony began in the afternoon at the farmhouse in the Maharashtra town. In the evening, hours after the wedding ceremony concluded, the newlyweds shared their first pictures as husband and wife.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya and Rahul shared a joined post with a carousel of their weddding pictures. The caption read, "In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Earlier in the day, Suniel and son Ahan Shetty came out to meet the paparazzi and distributed sweets among them. Suniel Shetty, wearing a pastel dhoti and kurta, and Ahan, dressed in white sherwani, came to the road outside their farmhouse where the media are gathered on Monday evening. After confirming that the wedding has taken place, they sought blessings for the newlyweds. The two actors then distributed sweets among the photograhers and reporters gathered there, greeting them with folded hands.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ahan Shetty took some time to briefly speak to the media and expressed his happiness at his sister’s wedding. Speaking to the media while distributing sweets, Ahan said, “I am super, super happy. Rahul has always been like a brother to me. So, I am so glad he is part of the family now.” Ahan thanked the media for their best wishes.

Athiya had been dating cricketer KL Rahul for several years now. Rahul, an opening batter and wicketkeeper, is one of the key members of the Indian cricket team. The couple stayed quiet about their relationship for the longest time. They seemingly made it official when Rahul attended the premiere of Ahan’s debut film Tadap in December 2021. Eventually ,after staying hush hush for a long time, KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year. Rahul took to social media to wish Athiya in a love-filled post with the couple together in a photograph.

